5 breathtaking images of galaxies, star clusters captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Aug 07, 2024
Check out these unseen images of galaxies, star clusters, and more captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
It is astonishing to see thousands of galaxies present in deep space with different sizes, properties, and environments.
Space agencies around the world, have studied the nearby and farthest galaxies to understand evolution and possible hints of life.
Here are some of the stunning images of galaxies captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 7469: It is a spiral galaxy captured by combined efforts of Chandra, Hubble, and James Webb Space telescopes.
Photo Credit: NASA
MACS J0416: This galaxy cluster is located about 4.3 billion light-years from Earth and it was captured with the help of Chandra, Hubble, and James Webb Space telescopes.
Photo Credit: NASA
Quasar in the galaxy: This image showcases gravitational lensing and scientists discovered a bright galactic core within the galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
I Zwicky 18: It is a dwarf galaxy located 59 million light-years away from Earth. The galaxy also showcases star formation activities.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 3324: It is a star-forming region which was found near the Carina Nebula. This image is a combined effort of Chandra and Webb Space Telescope.
