5 breathtaking views of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Check out the mesmerising views of different galaxies in our universe, all captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
The NASA James Webb Space Telescope is designed to expand to discoveries made by the Hubble Space Telescope.
With its longer wavelength coverage and improved sensitivity, scientists hope to get a greater understanding of our universe.
Over the years, Webb’s Telescope has managed to make several discoveries about galaxies, check out these 5 images to know.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 7469: This galaxy is located 220 million light-years from Earth and it is spread across 90 000 light-years in diameter.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy Pair VV 19: This image showcases two galaxies, an elliptical galaxy on the left and a spiral galaxy on the right.
Photo Credit: NASA
Field of galaxies: This image showcases several spiral galaxies of different shapes and sizes, located billion light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
IC 1623: This is an image of interacting galaxies that are currently in the merger process and are located 270 million light-years from Earth
Photo Credit: NASA
II ZW 96: This image is another example of merging galaxies which are located 500 million light-years from Earth.
