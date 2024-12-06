5 captivating images of nebula captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 06, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are some facts that you need to know about nebula and images captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
nebulae are known as the birthplace of stars, where hundreds and thousands of newborn stars are formed.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Nebula are made up of hydrogen, helium, and other ionized gases and they appear as a massive cloud of gas and dust.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 nebula images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image captured giant nebula NGC 2014 and its neighbour NGC 2020 located in the Large Magellanic Cloud in our Milky Way.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is a planetary nebula designated as NGC 6302 located about 3800 light-years away in the constellation of Scorpius.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases Eagle Nebula which is spread across 9.5 light-years or about 90 trillion kilometres high.
Photo Credit: NASA
This space object is known as Spirograph Nebula, it is a planetary nebula located about 2000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lepus.
Photo Credit: NASA
It is a planetary nebula known as NGC 2022 which is located in the constellation of Orion.
Check related web stories:
7 mesmerising images of universe captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
7 stunning images of merging galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 stunning images of spiral galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Top 5 picture of the month images by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more