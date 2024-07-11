5 celestial wonders captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2024
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope unveils stunning celestial images, from glowing galaxies to intricate nebulae. Each capture showcases cosmic wonders in vivid detail and vibrant colours.
NASA shares an image from James Webb Space Telescope revealing a galaxy's dim blue ring. Three bright orange spots atop the ring are copies of a single quasar, with a fourth seen below. A foreground elliptical galaxy magnifies this spectacle due to its powerful gravity.
James Webb Space Telescope captures a dwarf galaxy in three distinct images. Illuminated by bluish light from its core, filled with visible stars as red glowing points, and surrounded by red-orange wisps of dust and star-forming regions.
A field of galaxies in deep space, with a cluster of glowing yellow galaxies at the center. A tiny square outlines a specific area in the top left quadrant, connected by white lines extending to the image's corners.
James Webb Space Telescope reveals a circular nebula with intricate details. Glowing orange curtains of material adorn its exterior, surrounded by a ring of bright pink filaments speckled with clumps. Translucent wisps of blue, green, and red add to its beauty.
NGC 4535, captured by James Webb Space Telescope, displays a face-on barred spiral galaxy. A central region emits a light orange haze, surrounded by a bar structure filled with a blue haze of stars. Prominent spiral arms extend in a clockwise rotation, featuring bright blue star clusters and filaments of glowing dust.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has unveiled breathtaking celestial marvels, from quasar reflections to intricate nebulae and vibrant galaxies, showcasing the universe's awe-inspiring beauty and complexity.