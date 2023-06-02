5 cybersecurity online courses that can get you high paying job!

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 02, 2023
For those who are new to cyber security courses, TryHackMe provides in-depth information  and covers a wide range of subjects, including offensive and defensive security training.

TryHackMe

Those who are looking to advance their bug bounty abilities, Bugcrowd University is the best resource.

Bugcrowd University

The site contains a lot of useful information, and its goal is to establish a larger talent pool in the field of bug bounty.

It's a charitable organisation run by SANS University. It provides training on Security basics for free.

SANS Cyber Aces Online

It aims to provide training on offensive security. It  also provides a live training place for hackers to practice their abilities without affecting production systems.

Hack The Box

It's a free cybersecurity course provided by Google. one can learn skills like linux, cloud computing, python programming and many in demand skills which can help in getting high paying jobs.

Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate

