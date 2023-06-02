5 cybersecurity online courses that can get you high paying job!
For those who are new to cyber security courses, TryHackMe provides in-depth information and covers a wide range of subjects, including offensive and defensive security training.
TryHackMe
Those who are looking to advance their bug bounty abilities, Bugcrowd University is the best resource.
Bugcrowd University
The site contains a lot of useful information, and its goal is to establish a larger talent pool in the field of bug bounty.
It's a charitable organisation run by SANS University. It provides training on Security basics for free.
SANS Cyber Aces Online
It aims to provide training on offensive security. It also provides a live training place for hackers to practice their abilities without affecting production systems.
Hack The Box
It's a free cybersecurity course provided by Google. one can learn skills like linux, cloud computing, python programming and many in demand skills which can help in getting high paying jobs.
Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate