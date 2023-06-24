5 emerging Tech careers in India and Apps that can help succeed in job

Published Jun 24, 2023
Looking for jobs in emerging technologies in India? These are 5 career options that are future oriented and will pay you well

Cybersecurity Specialist: A cybersecurity specialist is an expert in protecting computer systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access, cyber threats, and potential vulnerabilities.

 They develop and implement security measures, such as firewalls, encryption protocols, and intrusion detection systems, to safeguard sensitive information and ensure the integrity and availability of digital assets. You can learn Cybersecurity through Google app, it provides various courses in Cybersecurity. 

AI Engineer:An AI engineer is responsible for designing, developing, and implementing artificial intelligence systems and algorithms. They utilize machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and other AI techniques to create intelligent software applications. upGrad app provides various courses for Artificial Intelligence. 

Blockchain Developer:A blockchain developer specializes in creating decentralized applications (DApps) using blockchain technology. They design and develop smart contracts, which are self-executing contracts with the terms of the agreement directly written into code on a blockchain. Coursera app has many courses to learn Blockchain development 

AR/VR Developer: An AR/VR developer specializes in creating augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. They design and develop applications, games, simulations, and other interactive content that can be experienced through AR or VR devices. If you are new to AR/ VR, you can use Google expeditions app to master it.

UX/UI Developer: A UX/UI developer focuses on creating user-centered designs and interfaces for digital products and services. 

They combine principles of user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design to ensure that websites, applications, and software are intuitive, visually appealing, and easy to navigate. Udemy apps offers multiple courses to  learn UX/UI development.

