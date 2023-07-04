5 engineering degrees, excluding Computer Science, that offer top pay and 4 apps to prepare
Photo Credit: Pexels
Because of the AI, courses in Computer Science Engineering have become popular suddenly. However, the world needs other Engineers too. Read about these 5 Engineering degrees that pay really well. Check preparatory apps too.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Nuclear Engineering: This is a field of study that focuses on the application of nuclear principles in various areas such as power generation, medicine, and research. Nuclear engineers work on ensuring the safe and efficient use of nuclear energy while considering factors like radiation protection and environmental impact.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Petroleum Engineering: It deals with the exploration, extraction, and production of oil and gas resources. Petroleum engineers employ various techniques to enhance oil and gas production, such as drilling methods, reservoir simulation, and well design. They play a crucial role in ensuring the efficient extraction of energy resources.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Civil Engineering: This course focuses on the design, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure that supports society's needs. They collaborate with architects, environmental experts, and other professionals to create functional and durable structures.
Photo Credit: pexels
Industrial Engineering: It combines knowledge from engineering, mathematics, and business to optimize complex systems. Industrial engineers work in various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and consulting.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Mechanical Engineering: It is a broad discipline that involves the design, analysis, and manufacturing of mechanical systems and devices.Mechanical engineers are involved in areas ranging from automotive and aerospace to renewable energy and biomedical devices
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
If you want to study these courses in renowned Government universities of India, you will have to crack JEE. There are Various apps available for the preparation of JEE. Some of the popular apps are Aakash app, FITJEE app, Allen Digital App, and Byju's.