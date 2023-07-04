 5 engineering degrees, excluding Computer Science, that offer top pay and 4 apps to prepare

Because of the AI, courses in Computer Science Engineering have become popular suddenly. However, the world  needs other Engineers too. Read about these 5 Engineering degrees that pay really well. Check preparatory apps too.

Nuclear Engineering: This is a field of study that focuses on the application of nuclear principles in various areas such as power generation, medicine, and research. Nuclear engineers work on ensuring the safe and efficient use of nuclear energy while considering factors like radiation protection and environmental impact.

Petroleum Engineering: It deals with the exploration, extraction, and production of oil and gas resources. Petroleum engineers employ various techniques to enhance oil and gas production, such as drilling methods, reservoir simulation, and well design. They play a crucial role in ensuring the efficient extraction of energy resources.

Civil Engineering: This course focuses on the design, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure that supports society's needs. They collaborate with architects, environmental experts, and other professionals to create functional and durable structures.

Industrial Engineering: It combines knowledge from engineering, mathematics, and business to optimize complex systems. Industrial engineers work in various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and consulting.

Mechanical Engineering: It is a broad discipline that involves the design, analysis, and manufacturing of mechanical systems and devices.Mechanical engineers are involved in areas ranging from automotive and aerospace to renewable energy and biomedical devices

If you want to study these courses in renowned Government universities of India, you will have to crack JEE. There are Various apps available for the preparation of JEE. Some of the popular apps are Aakash app, FITJEE app, Allen Digital App, and Byju's.

