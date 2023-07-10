5 extremely useful Note taking apps that will keep you organized
There are numerous note taking apps available, each with its own set of features and functionalities. They are the best online tools to ensure you stay organized as they allow you to write, type and draw on their devices depending on the app concerned. Here are 5 of the best note taking apps that you can use to your benefit:
Microsoft OneNote app: It provides a flexible canvas for taking notes, allowing you to type, draw, record audio, and add attachments
You can also organize your notes into notebooks, sections, and pages, and it offers robust collaboration features.
Google Keep app: It offers basic note-taking features such as text, checklists, images, and voice recordings.
Google Keep also integrates with other Google services, making it easy to access and synchronize your notes across devices.
Notion app: It allows you to create and organize various types of content, including notes, documents, databases, and task lists.
Notion offers a customizable workspace with a wide range of templates and collaborative features, making it suitable for both personal and professional use.
Samsung Notes app: It offers the feature of notes with photos, audio files, and even videos.
Evernote app: It is a feature-rich note taking app that allows you to create and organize notes in various formats, including text, images, audio, and web clippings.
It offers synchronization across devices, powerful search capabilities, and the ability to create notebooks and tags for efficient organization.