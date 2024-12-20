5 galaxy images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Dec 20, 2024
Know about these galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
The Hubble Space Telescope has captured galaxies which are located over 13.4 billion light years away from Earth.
Despite being more than 30 years old, Hubble is continuing to contribute to space observations and discoveries.
Therefore, check out these mesmerising galaxy images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image showcases a family of globular clusters in NGC 7049 helping scientists to learn about formation and evolution.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases Antennae Galaxies, NGC 4038 and NGC 4039 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3).
Photo Credit: NASA
The image showcases galaxy NGC 1275 with fragile filamentary structures and a bright central core.
Photo Credit: NASA
These colliding galaxies are known as NGC 4676 which are currently in the merging process to become a single giant galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is spiral galaxy NGC 6217 located about 90 million light-years away from the Earth.
