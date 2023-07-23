5 Gaming laptops you can buy now with heavy discounts - ASUS, Acer to Lenovo, check them out 

Published Jul 23, 2023
Are you a passionate gamer and planning to buy a gaming laptop, but looking out for a perfect discount? ASUS, Acer to Lenovo, check out this list of gaming laptops available with a great discount on Flipkart.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2022) is first one in the list available at the initial discount of 42 percent on Flipkart.

With the 42% initial discount you can buy ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2022) for Rs. 123990 instead of Rs. 215990.

Next one is ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 Core i9 12th Gen, and Flipkart is offering 33 percent discount on it.

You can currently buy ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 Core i9 12th Gen for just Rs. 241990 instead of Rs. 362990.

Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 12th Gen is another one in the list which is available with 35 percent initial discount on Flipkart.

 You can currently get Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 12th Gen worth Rs. 89999  for just Rs. 57990 on Flipkart.

Fourth one in the list is GIGABYTE G5 KD Core i5 11th Gen, and Flipkart is offering you 33% discount on it.

 You can buy it from Flipkart for just Rs. 79990 instead of Rs. 119990.

Last, but not the least, on the list is Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core. which is available on Flipkart for Rs. 67990 instead of Rs. 92290 with 26 percent initial discount.

