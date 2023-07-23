5 Gaming laptops you can buy now with heavy discounts - ASUS, Acer to Lenovo, check them out
Photo Credit: Pexels
Are you a passionate gamer and planning to buy a gaming laptop, but looking out for a perfect discount? ASUS, Acer to Lenovo, check out this list of gaming laptops available with a great discount on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2022) is first one in the list available at the initial discount of 42 percent on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
With the 42% initial discount you can buy ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2022) for Rs. 123990 instead of Rs. 215990.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Next one is ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 Core i9 12th Gen, and Flipkart is offering 33 percent discount on it.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
You can currently buy ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 Core i9 12th Gen for just Rs. 241990 instead of Rs. 362990.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 12th Gen is another one in the list which is available with 35 percent initial discount on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
You can currently get Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 12th Gen worth Rs. 89999 for just Rs. 57990 on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Fourth one in the list is GIGABYTE G5 KD Core i5 11th Gen, and Flipkart is offering you 33% discount on it.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
You can buy it from Flipkart for just Rs. 79990 instead of Rs. 119990.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Click here
Last, but not the least, on the list is Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core. which is available on Flipkart for Rs. 67990 instead of Rs. 92290 with 26 percent initial discount.