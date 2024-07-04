5 images of black holes and galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Check out the images of supermassive black holes captured by the powerful NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

Experts reported that our Milky Way consists of over 100 million black holes, however, locating each one of them is not very easy.

The first image of a black hole was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) in 2019. Ever since Hubble Space Telescope has also contributed towards finding these mysterious objects.

Here are some images of black holes and galaxies captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: ESA/ NASA

Supermassive black hole: This black hole image was captured by the Hubble Telescope when it was blowing bubbles of hot and bright gas. The black hole is located at galaxy SDSS J1354+1327 which is 900 million light-years away.

Photo Credit: ESA/ NASA

Galaxy NGC 1275: This galaxy is known as an active galaxy as it is considered as a radio source and emits X-rays. In the heart of the galaxy, a supermassive black hole is located which makes its activities more massive. 

Photo Credit: ESA/ NASA

Black hole at NGC 5548: This galaxy also consists of a supermassive black hole. However, NASA reported that its activities were strange when the image was captured.

Photo Credit: ESA/ NASA

Teacup galaxy: This galaxy is illuminating a green light which is due to a blast of radiation from a quasar.

Photo Credit: ESA/ NASA

Galaxy of double black hole: This image showcases the galaxy Markarian 231 which is the nearest quasar to the Earth. However, the image showcases the combination of two supermassive black holes.

