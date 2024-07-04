5 images of black holes and galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jul 04, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the images of supermassive black holes captured by the powerful NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Experts reported that our Milky Way consists of over 100 million black holes, however, locating each one of them is not very easy.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The first image of a black hole was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) in 2019. Ever since Hubble Space Telescope has also contributed towards finding these mysterious objects.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are some images of black holes and galaxies captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: ESA/ NASA
Supermassive black hole: This black hole image was captured by the Hubble Telescope when it was blowing bubbles of hot and bright gas. The black hole is located at galaxy SDSS J1354+1327 which is 900 million light-years away.
Photo Credit: ESA/ NASA
Galaxy NGC 1275: This galaxy is known as an active galaxy as it is considered as a radio source and emits X-rays. In the heart of the galaxy, a supermassive black hole is located which makes its activities more massive.
Photo Credit: ESA/ NASA
Black hole at NGC 5548: This galaxy also consists of a supermassive black hole. However, NASA reported that its activities were strange when the image was captured.
Photo Credit: ESA/ NASA
Teacup galaxy: This galaxy is illuminating a green light which is due to a blast of radiation from a quasar.
Photo Credit: ESA/ NASA
Galaxy of double black hole: This image showcases the galaxy Markarian 231 which is the nearest quasar to the Earth. However, the image showcases the combination of two supermassive black holes.