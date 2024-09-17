5 images of Jupiter, Saturn, and other planets captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Check out these 5 images of planets such as Jupiter, Saturn, and others captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Our solar system is filled with mysteries of planets, stars, and their moons. Over the years, scientists have been curating missions to study these planets.
While space agencies are actively sending spacecraft and rovers to study planets, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has also been contributing to the studies.
Here are 5 images of planets captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter: This image was captured when the planet was 653 million kilometres from Earth. Hubble’s study enabled scientists to study its weather.
Photo Credit: NASA
Saturn: This image was captured when Saturn made its closest approach to Earth which is about 1.36 billion kilometres away.
Photo Credit: NASA
Uranus: Hubble captured alien aurorae on the planet Uranus which is a rare occurrence.
Photo Credit: NASA
Mars: This is one of the sharpest images of Mars captured by an Earth-based telescope.
Venus: This image was captured when the planet was about 114 million kilometres from Earth.
