5 images of nebula, galaxy, stars and more captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured stunning images of space and its objects during their utmost glory, check details.
NASA Hubble Space Telescope functions with the help of its 25-foot solar panels that gain energy to capture deep space over its more than 30 years of functioning.
Since the time of its existence, the space telescope has observed locations more than 13.4 billion light years away.
Now, check out some of the images of the nebula, galaxy, stars and others, captured by the powerful Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA/ ESA
Lagoon Nebula: This giant nebula is 55 light-years wide and 20 light-years tall and the image also showcases a small region of star formation.
Photo Credit: NASA/ ESA
Galaxy NGC 1015: The image of this beautiful galaxy was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope which is located 118 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA/ ESA
AG Carinae: This is the image of one of the brightest stars seen in our galaxy. This nebula is spread across five light-years.
Photo Credit: NASA/ ESA
Messier 106: It is a spiral galaxy located over 20 million light-years away from Earth. The image was captured by astronomers Robert Gendler and Jay GaBany. Gendler.
Photo Credit: NASA/ ESA
NGC 7049: Astronomers spotted a family of globular clusters in NGC 7049 which was worth studying to understand their formation and evolution.
