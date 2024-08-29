5 images of star clusters, galaxies, and more captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Aug 29, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 stunning captures by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is one of the newest telescopes that consists of advanced technological instruments to study space.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The James Webb Space Telescope orbits the Sun at Lagrange point 2 (L2). This is about 1.5 million kilometres away from the Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are some of the mesmerising captures by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1333: It is a star-forming cluster located about 960 light-years away from Earth. NASA reports claims that this cluster is about 1–3 million years old.
Photo Credit: NASA
Protostar IRAS23385: This image was captured with the help of Webb’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI).
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy cluster WHL0137-08: This galaxy cluster consists of magnified galaxies formed during the first billion years.
Photo Credit: NASA
Herbig-Haro 46/47: It is an actively forming star which is just a few thousand years old. For reference, it takes millions of years to form a complete star.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Galaxy NGC 3256: This galaxy is located 120 million light-years away from Earth and retains a similar size as our Milky Way.
