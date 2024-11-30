5 images of universe captured NASA James Webb Space Telescope NIRCam instrument
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the stunning images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope NIRCam.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NIRCam is the primary camera of the James Webb Space Telescope that offers two infrared ranges with the ability to spot first stars and galaxies
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It captures light ranging from 0.6 microns to 5 microns which can capture objects in the mid-infrared range.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases the spiral galaxy NGC 2090 with ultraviolet light and star formation activities.
Photo Credit: NASA
It is Messier 106, a spiral galaxy located 23 million light-years away in the constellation Canes Venatici. It is known to be one of the brightest and nearest spiral galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
NIRCam captured protostar L1527 which is shrouded with a cloud of material in orange and blue.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Webb image showcases star-forming regions in nearby galaxies including NGC 346 located in Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC).
Photo Credit: NASA Click here
This image showcases Galaxy Pair VV 191 highlighting near-infrared light with the help of the James Webb Telescope.