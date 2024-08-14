5 images shared by NASA to celebrate Hubble Space Telescope's glorious years
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 14, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out 5 mesmerising images shared during NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope anniversaries.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The NASA Hubble Space Telescope has studied space for over 3 decades, making it one of the oldest space observatories.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The space telescope has been a part of hundreds of space discoveries and research, enabling scientists to understand the evolution of the world.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Therefore, to celebrate its glorious years, NASA every year shares anniversary images to showcase Hubble’s power and acknowledge its capabilities.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of giant nebula NGC 2014 and NGC 2020 which together is part of a big star-forming region. This image was shared to celebrate the Hubble’s 30 years.
Photo Credit: NASA
It is an image of a giant star called AG Carinae which was captured during the fighting stage from self-destruction due to gravity and radiation.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases a massive shockwave created due to the encounter between two galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases the Southern Crab Nebula which was shared to celebrate Hubble’s 29-year anniversary.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the Galaxy NGC 6240 which is located 400 million light-years away from Earth.
