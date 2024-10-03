5 incredible galaxy images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Published Oct 03, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out the breathtaking images of galaxies captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA James Webb Space Telescope is being used by several organisations and researchers to study space and our universe.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

To study diverse mysteries and unknown locations, we need a powerful telescope like James Webb to gain a greater understanding of our evolution.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Therefore, check out these incredible images of galaxies captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Arp 107: This image gives an understanding of how two galaxies collided hundreds of million years ago.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy NGC 1559: This galaxy image showcases signs of future star formation and traces of hidden young stars.

Photo Credit: NASA

II ZW 96: This is a pair of galaxies located 500 million light-years from Earth. In the image, scientists were able to examine star-forming activities.

Photo Credit: NASA

IC 1623: This is again a pair of interacting galaxies showcasing a major starburst due to the merger.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 1433: It is a nearby galaxy showcasing young stars in its spiral arms. The galaxy is also known as the Seyfert galaxy due to its bright and active core.

