5 incredible galaxy images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 03, 2024
Check out the breathtaking images of galaxies captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is being used by several organisations and researchers to study space and our universe.
To study diverse mysteries and unknown locations, we need a powerful telescope like James Webb to gain a greater understanding of our evolution.
Therefore, check out these incredible images of galaxies captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Arp 107: This image gives an understanding of how two galaxies collided hundreds of million years ago.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 1559: This galaxy image showcases signs of future star formation and traces of hidden young stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
II ZW 96: This is a pair of galaxies located 500 million light-years from Earth. In the image, scientists were able to examine star-forming activities.
Photo Credit: NASA
IC 1623: This is again a pair of interacting galaxies showcasing a major starburst due to the merger.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1433: It is a nearby galaxy showcasing young stars in its spiral arms. The galaxy is also known as the Seyfert galaxy due to its bright and active core.
