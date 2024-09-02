5 jaw-dropping images of deep space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 02, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the unseen image of our universe captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA Hubble Space Telescope has captured several rare images in space, contributing to groundbreaking discoveries.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over its three decades of service, the space telescope has provided researchers and astronomers with a deeper understanding of our universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are another 5 sets of discoveries made by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1510: This galaxy is located 30 million light-years away from Earth and it is shown in a merger process with galaxy NGC 1512.
Photo Credit: NASA
star V838 Mon: This star showcases an effect called light echo which is an unusual dust pattern.
Photo Credit: NASA
Red Spider Nebula: This nebula is located over 3000 light-years away and it is the home of one of the hottest stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Nebula in Orion: This is the image of a nebula called NGC 1999 and it was captured with the help of Hubble's Wide Field Planetary Camera 2.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 3256: This galaxy is located about 100 million light-years from Earth giving scientists an opportunity to study starbursts.
Check related web stories:
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 rare images of galaxies- All details
5 breathtaking anniversary images of NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Top 5 images of cosmic mysteries and celestial wonders captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 images of star clusters, galaxies, and more captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more