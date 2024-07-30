5 Lastest contributory images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Jul 30, 2024
Check out the 5 images captured in collaboration with NASA James Webb Space Telescope and Chandra X-ray Observatory.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope has collaborated with several space observatories including the Hubble and Chandra space telescopes.
Now, we have gathered some of the latest images captured in collaboration with NASA James Webb and Chandra X-ray Observatory.
Check out these 5 latest images of galaxies, planets, and others from the eyes of NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Epsilon Indi Ab: It is a Jupiter-like exoplanet located 12 light-years away from Earth. The planet is expected to have a 35-degree F temperature.
Photo Credit: NASA
Supernova SN 1987A: This supernova is found in the Large Magellanic Cloud which is a nearby galaxy to Milky Way.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 3324: It is a star formation region which is known as Cosmic Cliffs. This image was shared during Chandra's 25th anniversary.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 1365: It is a spiral galaxy which is showcasing the formation of supermassive black holes and stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 7469: This image was also captured during the supermassive black hole formation stage.
