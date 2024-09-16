5 latest cosmic images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 16, 2024
Check out these newest cosmic images captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

Over the past few years, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has been contributing to several discoveries and new revelations of studies.

Being the youngest space observatory, the telescope is equipped with one of the most advanced types of equipment and instruments.

Here are the top 5 latest cosmic images captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Extreme Outer Galaxy: This region in space is located more than 58000 light-years away from the Earth. The image showcases four star-forming areas.

Photo Credit: NASA

Question Mark Galaxy: This image showcases galaxy cluster MACS-J0417.5-1154 along with distorting galaxies in gravitational lensing.

Photo Credit: NASA

CEERS crop: This image captured glimpses of galaxies in the early Universe. The image was captured with Webb’s  NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera)  instrument.

Photo Credit: NASA

Messier 106: It is a spiral galaxy located 23 million light-years away from Earth. It is known as one of the brightest and nearest spiral galaxies.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxies Arp 142: This image showcases a pair of two galaxies located 326 million light-years from Earth.

