5 latest images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jul 12, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the 5 new images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in collaboration with other space observatories.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In the month of July 2024, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope made some significant discoveries in deep space.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over the years, the Webb Space Telescope has been providing astronomers with groundbreaking views and discoveries of planets, objects, black holes, and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 latest images captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in July 2024.
Photo Credit: NASA
Rho Ophiuchi: This image was captured with the help of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the James Webb Space Telescope. This image showcases star-forming regions, giving astronomers a great view of newborn stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Orion Nebula: It is a star-forming region located in our galaxy, Milky Way. This image also showcases young stars being born.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 3627: This galaxy is located 36 million light-years away from Earth. The image was captured with the combined efforts of Hubble, James Webb, and Chandra Space X-ray Observatory.
Photo Credit: NASA
MACS J0416: It is a galaxy cluster located 4.3 billion light-years away from Earth. The image was also captured with the combined efforts of Hubble, James Webb, and Chandra Space X-ray Observatory.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Gravitationally lensed quasar: This is a quasar which is spaced like a ring with jewels. With the help of Webb’s mid-infrared, scientists will carry out more studies about the space object.