 5 latest images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

NASA James Webb Space Telescope has given researchers and scientists a new view of deep and interstellar space.

Over the years, we have seen several mesmerising images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope giving us rare views of galaxies, stars, and planets.

Here are the 5 latest images of spacial glories captured by the powerful  NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 1333: It is one of the nearby star-forming regions showcasing newborn stars, brown dwarfs, and planetary mass objects.

Photo Credit: NASA

Early Galaxies: This image showcases several small galaxies shining bright in the back and deep space.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy NGC 1365: This is the image of a spiral galaxy with a supermassive black hole in the centre and we can also see the new star forming.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 3324: It is a star-forming region called Cosmic Cliffs located near the Carina Nebula.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 7469: This is also a spiral galaxy showcasing a growing supermassive black hole.

