5 latest images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Sep 12, 2024
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured these mesmerising images of galaxies, check details.
NASA Hubble Space Telescope is actively contributing to space studies even after working for more than three decades.
The space observatory has been a part of several studies and now it is also closely working with the James Webb Space Telescope.
Check out these 5 new images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy IC 3430: This galaxy is located over 45 million light-years from Earth and it is also the house of massive hot stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 3430: This galaxy captured by Hubble is located 100 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 5238: This is located around 14.5 million light-years from Earth and consists of countless stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy IC 4709: This galaxy is located 240 million light-years away in the southern constellation Telescopium.
Photo Credit: NASA
Abell: It is a spiral galaxy located 426, 320 million light-years from Earth in the Perseus Cluster.
