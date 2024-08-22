5 latest images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 22, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured these 5 detailed images of galaxies, check details.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Our universe is filled with thousands of galaxies with different shapes and sizes. For centuries experts have been trying to understand more about these galaxies.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Studying galaxies will allow researchers and scientists to understand the evolution and what caused the formation of our own galaxy.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out some of the latest images of galaxies captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 5468: This is the most distant galaxy located about 130 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxies Arp 142: This image consists of two galaxies interacting with each other. These galaxies are located 326 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy IC 5332: This observation was spotted by Webb’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) which showcases an ultra clear image of the galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy M74: It is also known as a Phantom Galaxy which consists of a nuclear star cluster at the centre.
Photo Credit: NASA
JADES-GS-z14-0: This was Webb’s rare discovery as it spotted one of the most distant known galaxies in deep space.
Check related web stories:
5 latest images of supernova, stars, and others captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Stunning images of stars captured by NASA James Webb Telescope, Hubble and others
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 rear images of cosmic events in space
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured 5 stunning images of space objects
View more