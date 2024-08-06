5 latest images of space captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning images of galaxies and space objects, check details.
Our space or universe is filled with secrets and mysteries. It will take a lifetime to understand how the evolution of the world takes place.
To solve mysteries and gain a deeper understanding, scientists and astronomers have been stunning space for centuries.
Check out these 5 latest mesmerising images taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy IC 3430: This galaxy is located 45 million light-years from Earth and the image showcases star-forming activities.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 3430:Hubble Space Telescope captured this spiral galaxy located 100 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 1546: Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 captured the image of galaxies which showcases how stars form and evolve.
Photo Credit: NASA
Draco dwarf galaxy: This galaxy is located 250,000 light-years from Earth. Studying this galaxy enables scientists to get a three-dimensional understanding of stars'.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 5238: Hubble captured this image of galaxy which is located 14.5 million light-years from Earth.
