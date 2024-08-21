5 latest images of supernova, stars, and others captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Check out the unseen and rarer images of stars, galaxies, and other objects captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is the newest yet most powerful space observatory.
The telescope consists of powerful instruments and technologies which enhance its range to study space and our entire universe.
Here are 5 unseen images of supernovas, stars, and other space objects captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
WR 124: It is a rare Wolf-Rayet star which was captured with the combined efforts of Chandra, Webbs telescope, Hersche, Spitzer, and WISE observatories.
SN 1987A: This is the image of supernova SN 1987A which is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud.
Messier 106: This is one of the brightest and nearest spiral galaxies with an active black hole in the centre.
Galaxy Messier 82: It is a starburst galaxy located 12 million light-years away from Earth. Studying M82 could help scientists study different phases of star formation.
Horsehead Nebula: This nebula is a perfect example for studying how radiation from stars interacts with interstellar matter.
