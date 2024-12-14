5 latest images universe captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescop
Did you know? NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most complex space telescope.
It has 18 hexagonal mirrors and four instruments to unveil the mysteries of our Universe.
This Webb image captured distinct star clusters in the Firefly Sparkle galaxy which formed 600 million years after the Big Bang.
This is the image of a galaxy cluster which is still in the development process, located 10 billion light years away from Earth.
This Webb image showcases the spiral galaxy NGC 2090 which is in the process of star formation and galaxy evolution.
This image showcases Galaxy M104 also known as Sombrero Galaxy which contains a heavy number of stars.
This image captured Galaxies IC 2163 and NGC 2207 with extremely active supermassive black holes.
