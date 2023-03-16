5 lethal asteroids rushing towards Earth! One will be closer than Moon, NASA warns
This weekend will witness some really unpleasant celestial guests comecalling on Earth! In fact, a total of 5 monster asteroids will make close approaches to Earth – from a giant 450-foot asteroid to a very small. (Pixabay)
NASA explains all about these 5 monster rocks that are speeding towards Earth. Know all details: (Freepik)
Asteroid 2023 EY is a 54-foot asteroid. NASA's JPL warned that it will come dangerously close, around 149000 miles to Earth on March 17. (Pixabay)
This asteroid will be closer than the moon as the average distance between Earth and the moon is about 239000 miles. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 ES1 is a 30-foot asteroid and it is ready to make its closest approach at just 1.22 million miles at a speed of 28839 km per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2018 UQ1 is a giant 450-foot monster asteroid that will buzz the Earth on March 17 at a distance of merely 2.55 mn miles. (Pixabay)
Not just that, Asteroid 2018 UQ1 is hurtling towards the Earth at a blistering speed of 42037 km per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 EZ is a house-sized asteroid which is zooming towards Earth at a blistering speed of 23771 km per hour on March 18, CNEOS data mentioned (Pixabay)
This asteroid is 60-foot wide and will make its closest approach at 3.87 million miles. (NASA)
Asteroid 2016 WH is a 44-foot wide in size and will make its closest approach to Earth at 4.31 mn miles on March 19. (Flickr)
NASA monitors all asteroids that approach close to Earth, enabling them to act actively to prevent any possible disasters. (Freepik)