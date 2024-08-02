5 magnificent images of deep space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Aug 02, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the never-seen images of deep space captured by the powerful NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA Hubble Space Telescope is one of the oldest observatories with more than 30 years in space.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over the years, the telescope has provided scientists and astronomers a with great view of space and it has also made some groundbreaking discoveries.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 unseen and rare images of deep space captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope, that will stun you.
Photo Credit: NASA
Messier 106: The image of a spiral galaxy was captured by two astronomers Robert Gendler and Jay GaBany.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 5866: This image carefully depicts the structure of the galaxy with its blue disk of stars, outer halo, and other features.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 2841: This galaxy is also known as a flocculent spiral which is located about 65 million light years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC4826: This galaxy is also identified as Black Eye or Evil Eye due to its dark band of dust surrounding the nucleus.
Photo Credit: NASA
Nebula IC 418: This planetary nebula is located 2000 light-years from Earth and the image showcases several hues of colours.
