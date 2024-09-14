5 massive star cluster images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Sep 14, 2024
Know about star clusters and why they are crucial for scientists to study.
Star cluster consists of the oldest and newborn stars and looks like a faint smudge of light scattered in a large area of space.
Scientists study these star clusters to understand the stellar evolution and chemical evolution of host galaxies.
Here are the top 5 images of a massive star cluster snapped by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
NGC 346: It is an active star-forming region located 210000 light-years away from the Earth.
NGC 1805: It is a globular cluster which consists of one of the oldest stars. This cluster is crucial to study the evolution of stars.
NGC 1866: This star cluster consists of hundreds of thousands of stars which are of different generations and sizes.
NGC 1466: This star cluster may have a mass combined of about 140000 Suns and it's about 13.1 billion years old.
NGC 1651: This cluster is over 162000 light-years away and it's about 10 to 300 light-years in diameter.
