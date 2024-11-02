5 mesmerising images of interacting galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Published Nov 02, 2024
Check out these mind-blowing images of rare galaxy interactions captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

Did you know? Gravity is the major cause of galaxies' merger which brings them together to form into one single galaxy.

One of the most violent galaxy interactions is known as the merging of galaxies. But, they are the best way to study the evolution of galaxies.

Photo Credit: NASA

Stephan's Quintet: This image showcases four galaxies within Stephan’s Quintet. However, the major shock wave due to the interaction was recorded by Chandra X-ray Observatory.

Photo Credit: NASA

Arp 107: This image consists of a pair of interacting galaxies along with a  supermassive black hole at the centre of the bigger-looking galaxy

Photo Credit: NASA

 Arp 142:  These interacting galaxies in the image are NGC 2937 and NGC 2936 showcasing a clump of gas and dust due to the interaction.

Photo Credit: NASA

Merging Galaxies: This image showcases a galaxy merger at a distance of 270 million light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

This image again showcases two galaxies in the process of merging along with their star-forming regions.

