5 mesmerising images of universe captured during Hubble Heritage project
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 19, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 stunning Hubble Heritage images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Hubble Heritage images are famously known for colour images of the universe captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
These images are part of the Hubble Heritage project which consists of a gallery of images that appreciates astronomy.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 Hubble Heritage images captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Herbig-Haro Jet HH 24: This image showcases a newborn star shooting twin jets out into space which seems so bright in the universe.
Photo Credit: NASA
Trumpler 14: This is a star cluster consisting of the brightest stars of our Milky Way galaxy. This is located about 8000 light-years away.
Photo Credit: NASA
Bubble Nebula: This nebula is also known as NGC 7635 which is spread across 7 light-years and is located 7100 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Eagle Nebula: This nebula is famously known as the Pillars of Creation as it was captured giving birth to new stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy ESO 137-001: This image of a spiral galaxy was captured with Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3, showcasing intricate detailing.
Check related web stories:
5 space wonders captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 extraordinary images of stars captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 jaw-dropping images on nebulae captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 breathtaking images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more