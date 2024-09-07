5 mesmerising solar system images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Published Sep 07, 2024
Check out the images of our solar system snapped by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Our solar system is itself a mystery with several planets and hundreds of Moon revolving round them.

To study planets and their moons, Hubble Space Telescope have contributed to several discovery and understanding of our solar system.

Here are the 5 unseen and stunning images of the solar system captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Alien aurorae on Uranus: Hubble became the first Earth-based telescope to capture aurorae on Uranus.

Mars: This is one of the best views of Mars from Earth captured by the  Hubble Space Telescope.

Moon: Hubble captured the most violent-looking places on our Moon.

Jupiter and Europa: Hubbled snapped this image of Jupiter and Europa when the planet was 653 million kilometres from Earth.

Venus: This image showcases the planet Venus is covered with clouds made of sulfuric acid.

