5 mesmerising space findings by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Dec 19, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know about these 5 images and findings made by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has made several first discoveries and provided astronomers with a great view of deep space.
It was been studying our universe for more than 3 decades and it's still up and running.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases the spiral galaxy IC 3225 which looks like a cannonball or a comet in space.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is spiral galaxy UGC 10043 located 150 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble provided a high-resolution image of Galaxy M90, showcasing its dusty disk, gaseous halo, and its bright core.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image captured galaxy NGC 4694 located 54 million light-years from Earth in the Virgo galaxy cluster.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases dwarf irregular galaxy NGC 5238 which showcases signs of galaxy mergers that occurred billions of years ago.
