5 mesmerising star formation images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 17, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know facts about star formation and check out these 5 images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Star formation can occur through several means such as collision of different molecular clouds, galaxies, and others.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It takes about 10,000 to 100,000 years for a star to take its fully formed shape as it also has a stretched lifecycle.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 stunning star formation images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases young star cluster NGC 602 with the presence of ongoing star formation processes.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Webb image captured the star-forming region NGC 604 which is a hotbed of star formation and home to more than 200 stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is a massive star cluster NGC 346 that showcases a good stellar environment for a distant universe.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Webb image showcases the star-forming region NGC 604 located in the Triangulum Galaxy with hot young stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Lastly, this star-forming region is known as Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex which is said to be closest to the Earth.
Check related web stories:
5 stunning images of our solar system captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Top 5 galaxy images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 breathtaking galaxy cluster images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 latest images universe captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more