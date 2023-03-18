5 monster Asteroids, including 140-foot giant, set to buzz Earth
As we speak, several asteroids are hurtling towards Earth, including a colossal 140-foot wide one! NASA has revealed some crucial information regarding these monster asteroids (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 EZ – It is a 65-foot wide space rock that will make its closest approach to Earth today, March 18. (Pixabay)
The asteroid is rushing towards Earth at a speed of 23757 kilometers per hour. It will come extremely close to Earth-just 3.87 million miles. (NASA)
Asteroid 2016 WH – This one will make a close approach on March 18 at a distance of 4.31 million miles. (Pixabay)
This 44-foot wide asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 42380 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 EV2 - This monster rock is 65-foot wide, and will make a a terrifyingly close approach on March 20. (Pixabay)
This asteroid is heading for Earth at a speed of 47656 kilometers per hour. It will come as close as 1.09 million miles to Earth. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2018 FE3 - On March 21, this 40-foot wide asteroid will come as close as 2.41 million miles to Earth, reveals NASA. (Pixabay)
It is moving at a speed of 19605 kilometers per hour, NASA's CNEOS data revealed. (Freepik)
Asteroid 2023 EO1 - It is one of the biggest upcoming asteroids! With a width of 140-foot, it will be making its closest Earth approach on March 23. (Pixabay)
It will come as close as 1.63 million miles according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 19605 kilometers per hour. (Freepik)