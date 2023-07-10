5 must-have government apps to do your official work totally hassle-free
Photo Credit: Pexels
Under the Digital India programme, the Union government is keeping pace with the advancement in technology and rolling its benefits out for the public. Here we share 5 government apps that you should download to reduce reliance on physical documents:
Photo Credit: MeitY/Playstore
Umang app: It aims to provide a single platform for citizens to access various government services and schemes. It offers over a thousand services from different government departments, including passport services, income tax filing, PAN card services, bill payments, digital lockers, and more.
Photo Credit: GOI/Playstore
Digilocker: It provides citizens with a secure digital storage space for their important documents and certificates. Users can upload and store documents such as Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, education certificates, and more.
Photo Credit: NPCI/Playstore
Bhim UPI: It facilitates digital transactions by enabling users to make payments directly from their bank accounts using their mobile devices. It allows users to link multiple bank accounts, make payments using QR codes, generate personalized QR codes for receiving payments.
Photo Credit: MyGovIndia/Playstore
MyGov: MyGov is a citizen engagement platform developed by the Government of India. The platform provides an online space where individuals can share their ideas, suggestions, and feedback on various government initiatives and policies.
Photo Credit: UIDAI/Playstore
Click here
mAadhaar: It allows individuals to carry their Aadhaar card information on their mobile devices. Users can download their Aadhaar profile on the app, which includes demographic details, photograph, and QR code representation of the Aadhaar card.