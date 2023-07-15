5 must have skills for pro web developers and 3 apps that can help
One of the most important skills for a senior web developer is the ability to write maintainable code. This means writing code that is easy to manipulate or change. Maintainable code is essential for ensuring that websites and applications are easy to update and maintain over time.
1. Writing Maintainable Code:
If you don't fail, you will probably not learn. However, for a web developer it is essential to have the ability to anticipate failure. This means identifying potential problems with code or applications before they happen and as such these can be fixed even before they actually happen and cause an emergency.
2. Anticipating Failures
This means being able to identify the most important tasks and completing them first. This is the only way to ensure that projects are completed on time and without exceeding the budget.
3. Effective Task Prioritization
It calls for a specific skill- and mind-set. This means being able to remain calm under pressure. In effect do crisis management efficiently.
4. Handling pressure effectively
This means being able to resolve differences with clients and team members amicably. Unless you are able to communicate effciively, you will not be able to properly lead the team nor placate customers.
5. Communications Skills
In addition to these skills, there are a number of web developer apps that can help you be more productive and efficient. Here are 3 of the most popular web developer apps:
1. Visual Studio Code: A popular code editor that is used by web developers around the world.
2. Github: A code hosting platform that allows you to store, manage, and collaborate on code projects.
3. Whimsical: A collaboration tool that allows you to create and share diagrams and whiteboard sketches.