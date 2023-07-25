Enter text Here
5 must-have skills for students and 5 apps to master them
Students must possess some important skills for their growth and advancement from academics to career. If you don't want to get stuck, then just check these 5 skills and some apps to master them.
Time management:
Students should know how to prioritize tasks, meet deadlines and manage workload effectively.
Critical thinking:
Students must work on their observation, analysis, interpretation, evaluation, explanation, problem-solving, and decision-making skills to enhance critical thinking.
Communication:
Having strong verbal and written communication skills can help students to share their opinions and ideas clearly.
Discipline :
Developing self-discipline enables students to be punctual, focused and purposeful. It helps them to set their long-term values and keep their morale high to become over-achievers.
Collaboration:
Working effectively in a team is also an essential skill that a student must possess. It enables them to value others’ opinions and develops teamwork. Now, check out the 5 apps that can help
Any.do app:
This app streamlines everyday items and to-do lists through a convenient and personalized display. It shows calendars, grocery and custom lists, users and more.
LikeSo app:
This app works on enhancing your verbal skills and making speech better with its personalized word choices and patterns.
Elevate app:
This app provides various games that focus on memory, understanding, processing speed, and analytical thinking that help to improve cognitive abilities like critical thinking.
One Big Thing app:
This app enables you to focus on one task at a time. You can write down your tasks in the app and it will make sure to complete one efficiently.
Headspace app:
This is an app that increases your concentration and focus through peaceful methods. According to this app, concentration doesn't come from blocking out distractions but rather from within.