5 online AI courses to get a great job, high pay
Artificial Intelligence or AI is a trend that has caught everyone's interest! The hype around it is not going to settle down anytime soon and if you are looking for a great job with high pay, then these courses will help you to achieve that .
If you have tried generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, Tabnine, Bard, Midjourney, DALL-E 2, then you must be aware of how AI is entering deep into every human activity imaginable.
So, if you are interested in getting into this stream to take your career to the next level, these courses will help you move in the right direction-a better job and higher pay.
Coursera's "AI for Everyone" by deeplearning.ai: Offered by deeplearning.ai, it was founded by Google Brain's former leader and Stanford University Adjunct Professor Andre Ng. You will get free access to course materials, excluding graded items.
EdX's "Introduction to Artificial Intelligence": Free 7-week course covering machine learning, reinforcement learning, neural networks, and data processing techniques for AI.
Udemy's "Beginner's Guide to AI in Unity": Learn AI implementation in Unity with C#, including designing and programming NPCs for games. Priced at Rs. 399 currently.
Udemy's "Artificial Intelligence A-Z: Learn How To Build An AI": Combines Data Science, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning to create AI for real-world applications like game-playing and self-driving cars. Fee is Rs. 499.
Artificial Intelligence for Business at Udemy: Currently priced at Rs. 399, this course offers diverse topics such as optimizing business processes, mastering the general AI framework, implementing online learning, building an AI environment from scratch, and a lot more.