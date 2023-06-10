5 online writing courses and 3 top apps required to become a true master
Want to improve your writing skills? There are a number of online writing courses that you can do and over and above that, you can take the help of these top apps.
1- Coursera: It partners with leading universities and institutions to provide high-quality online courses. They offer writing courses from universities like Stanford, Wesleyan University, and the University of California, Berkeley.
2- British Council India: The curriculum helps students to develop their unique writer’s voice and perspective, stimulate out-of-the-box thinking, enhance artistic expression, express thoughts clearly and develop a critical appreciation of different writing styles.
3-Udemy: It is a popular platform to do online courses. It offers various certification courses on writing from beginners to Masters. It provides you with various instructors to enhance your writing skills.
4- IIM Skills: The Content Writing Master Course from IIM Skills helps students master all forms of content, long and short. Its curriculum includes industry case studies, hands-on assignments, web development, social media marketing, SEO, and content writing.
5- Skillshare: It is an online learning platform with a diverse range of writing courses. Students can find classes on creative writing, storytelling, poetry, and even specific topics like travel writing or writing for social media.
3 apps that are useful for online writing are Grammarly, Scribe and Typing Club.