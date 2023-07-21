5 photo editing apps to put your images through a magical makeover

Published Jul 21, 2023
If you are a photographer and love to do creative things with your pictures then these 5 photo editing apps will help you give them a magical makeover.

Snapseed: This app features various professional-quality editing tools. It has options to adjust color and exposure, and selective editing tools to perfect every image.

It is best for experienced content creators and photographers in search of a mobile editing interface

Adobe Photoshop: It is an easy-to-use app. Its point-and-shoot style of editing works well for inexperienced users

It uses an AI function, called Adobe Sensei, to apply masks, special effects, and some photo corrections to photos before or after you click the picture.

Canva: This editing tool has a variety of editing tools, photo filters and is best for base-level photography effects

The app also provides graphics to use in Instagram story creations.

Prisma: This photo editing app converts pictures into paintings. It has 700 plus billion painting styles.

It has a feature called one-click background swap which is very helpful in changing the background of the photo

VSCO: This app includes 200+ presets and tools. It offers advanced photo editing tools such as artificial light filters.

It also has a community platform where users can share their images and videos and get feedback as well as connect with like-minded users.

