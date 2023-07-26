5 popular shopping apps in India; have you tried them?
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Do you love shopping, but prefer doing so within the comfort of your home? With loads of discounts thrown in? Then check out these 5 shopping apps that are very popular in India.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Meesho: It is an online marketplace for resellers. They can sell products through social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Meesho helps resellers grow their online business.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Amazon India: It is one of the largest and most well-known e-commerce platforms globally.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Amazon India app offers a wide range of products, from electronics and fashion to groceries and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Flipkart: Flipkart is a major e-commerce platform in India.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It has a diverse selection of products, including electronics, fashion, home essentials, and more.
Photo Credit: NASA
Myntra: It is a fashion-focused shopping app
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It offers a wide array of clothing, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and kids.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
Snapdeal: Snapdeal is an online marketplace that provides a variety of products. It includes electronics, fashion, home goods, and more, often at competitive prices.