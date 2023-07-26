5 popular shopping apps in India; have you tried them?

Published Jul 26, 2023
Do you love shopping, but prefer doing so within the comfort of your home? With loads of discounts thrown in? Then check out these 5 shopping apps that are very popular in India.

Meesho: It is an online marketplace for resellers. They can sell products through social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. 

Meesho helps resellers grow their online business.

Amazon India: It is one of the largest and most well-known e-commerce platforms globally. 

The Amazon India app offers a wide range of products, from electronics and fashion to groceries and more.

Flipkart: Flipkart is a major e-commerce platform in India.

It has a diverse selection of products, including electronics, fashion, home essentials, and more.

Myntra: It is a fashion-focused shopping app

It offers a wide array of clothing, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and kids.

Snapdeal: Snapdeal is an online marketplace that provides a variety of products. It includes electronics, fashion, home goods, and more, often at competitive prices.

