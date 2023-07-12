5 practical ways to learn psychology skills and 5 apps you should master
1. Self-discipline:
Discipline is the most important factor to excel in anything in life. It helps you keep on track, makes you punctual, and most importantly, lets you be in control.
2. Enhance focus:
In a fast-paced environment, we often get distracted by small things. Therefore, increasing focus will help you to do your work efficiently.
3. Have a positive attitude:
A positive attitude goes a long way. It keeps you energized and focused on your goals.
4. Avoid excuses:
We sometimes run from any task or opportunity and make excuses. Avoiding excuses will help you explore your full potential and succeed in life in every way.
5. Learn from failures:
Failures are part of life. Make sure to not let your failures affect your success. Learn from mistakes and come back stronger.
1. Be Focused app:
This app promotes the Pomodoro time management technique and encourages you to break tasks into smaller tasks and focus on them for straight 25 minutes.
2. Headspace app:
It provides guidance to be more mindful and productive through meditation. It also focuses on improving concentration.
3. Brain FM app:
It is an AI-powered app that utilizes different tunes and music to increase focus and promote productivity.
4. Think Up app:
This incorporates positive affirmations to encourage positive thoughts and mindset. It also enables you to create your own affirmations.
5. MindShift app:
This app encourages you to face your fears instead of avoiding them. It teaches people to manage their feelings and how they can deal with sudden life changes.