5 preparation apps for SBI PO 2023 exam
The State Bank of India is expected to release the SBI PO 2023 notification online soon. Check out these 5 exam preparation apps to study effectively.
State Bank of India is expected to release the SBI PO 2023 notification soon. SBI announces several recruitments for the post of Probationary Officer every year and a huge number of candidates apply for the exam.
The SBI PO selection process has three major rounds which include the prelims exam, mains exam, and lastly interview.
It is expected that the official vacancy notification will be announced in November and the exam may be conducted in December 2023. Therefore, keep an eye on the official website.
If you are preparing for the SBI PO exam then take the help of these 5 apps to make your learning more effective as they can guide you very well.
Grade Up: This app provides various courses for different bank exams. It provides video lectures, current affairs, general knowledge, quizzes, mock tests and more.
Adda 247: This app provides exam updates, live classes and video lectures. Additionally, it offers e-books, notes, mock tests, quizzes and more.
Pocket Aptitude: This app provides practice papers, mock tests, and quizzes to help you gauge your progress. Additionally, It offers various levels of questions for practice purposes that will make you exam-ready.
Bankers Adda: This app offers high-quality study material for current affairs, aptitude and reasoning topics. It also covers different bank exams.
Testbook: This is one of the best apps for any government and bank recruitment exams. It provides a variety of mock tests, study materials, and more for effective exam preparation.