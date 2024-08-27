5 rare discoveries made by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 27, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 rare discoveries made by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Our space is filled with mysteries and secrets which are yet to be unveiled. For centuries researchers and experts have been studying our universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In the technological age, we have powerful observatories such as Hubble and James Webb Space Telescope to thoroughly understand the mysteries of space.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are the top 5 discoveries made by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Messier 106: This is the image of a spiral galaxy which is also known as NGC 425. This galaxy also contains two supernovae and one supermassive black hole at the centre.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 3256: It is a Milky Way-sized galaxy which is located about 120 million light-years away from the Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Supernova 2004et: This image of supernova was found in spiral galaxy NGC 6946. This is one of the groundbreaking discoveries to study dust production from supernovae.
Photo Credit: NASA
Quasar RX J1131-1231: This jewelled ring quasar is located 6 billion light-years from Earth. NASA says it is the “best-lensed quasars discovered to date”
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxies Arp 142: This image showcases the interaction between two galaxies, therefore, the pair is called Arp 142. Their interaction causes the formation of thousands of new stars per year
Check related web stories:
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured these 5 stunning images of comets
NASA James Webb Space Telescope discovered liquid ocean in one of Uranus's moons
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured these 5 mesmerising images- All details
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures 5 mind-blowing images of Nebula
View more