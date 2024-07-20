5 rare images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Jul 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the stunning images of galaxies captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is one of the most powerful space observatories which has been contributing to groundbreaking discoveries for more than 35 years.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Hubble Space Telescope have helped scientists and researchers to study the Milky Way and other galaxies in the Universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are 5 rare images of galaxies captured with the help of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Antennae Galaxies: This image showcases galaxies: NGC 4038 and NGC 4039. NASA said these two galaxies have been interacting over the past few hundred million years.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 1275: This galaxy is located 250 million light years away from Earth and it is surrounded by 55 million degrees Celsius hot gas.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 1316: With this image, scientists were able to find out the galaxy was formed “from a past merger of two gas-rich galaxies.”
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 6217: This image was captured by Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) while it was being newly repaired.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Galaxy NGC 7049: This image was captured while scientists were studying its star clusters to under Galaxy’s formation and evolution
