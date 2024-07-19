5 smartphones from OnePlus, Honor and others launched this week [July 15-19]

Published Jul 19, 2024
Planning to buy the latest smartphones? Then check out the list of all the smartphones launched between July 14 to July 19 2024.

We are almost at the end of July and in these 18 days, we have witnessed several smartphones being launched from all price ranges.

Now that the month is coming to an end, we still have a few speculated products to be announced before the end of July.

However, to keep you updated with what has already been announced, here is the list of smartphones launched between July 14 to July 19. 

OnePlus Nord 4: It is the new Nord-series smartphone which was unveiled with a metal unibody design and is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.

Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro: On July 18, Honor unveiled the new high-mid range smartphone which is highly focused on camera features.

Samsung Galaxy M35: This smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs.19999. The Galaxy M35 is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 processor for smooth performance.

Iqoo Z9 Lite 5G:  This is another addition to the Iqoo Z9 series, however, it is available in the budget segment with features such as a 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Now in the coming days, we will see smartphones such as the Realme 13 Pro series, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, and more.

