5 spectacular space mysteries captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured these 5 major mysteries about space, check details.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is known for its advanced capabilities and power despite being more than 30 years old.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over the decade, the space-based obervaroty has provided scientists with some amazing finding and understanding of our space.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Therefore, check out these breathtaking images of space mysteries captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
G35.2-0.7N: It is a star-forming region which is famously known for producing massive high-mass stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Nebula Westerhout 5: This image consists of a region of the nebula which is located 7,000 light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
IRAS 05506+2414: This stellar object helped scientists understand the earliest stages in the lives of massive stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Cosmic Cloud CB 130-3: This region is known as the birthplace of stars and is one of the popular regions for scientists to know about star birth.
Photo Credit: NASA Click here
NGC 1999: This is a reflection nebula located around 1,350 light-years from Earth.