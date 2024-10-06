 5 spectacular space mysteries captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Published Oct 06, 2024
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured these 5 major mysteries about space, check details.

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is known for its advanced capabilities and power despite being more than 30 years old.

Over the decade, the space-based obervaroty has provided scientists with some amazing finding and understanding of our space.

Therefore, check out these breathtaking images of space mysteries captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

G35.2-0.7N: It is a star-forming region which is famously known for producing massive high-mass stars.

Nebula Westerhout 5: This image consists of a region of the nebula which is located 7,000 light-years from Earth.

IRAS 05506+2414: This  stellar object helped scientists understand the earliest stages in the lives of massive stars.

Cosmic Cloud CB 130-3: This region is known as the birthplace of stars and is one of the popular regions for scientists to know about star birth.

NGC 1999: This is a reflection nebula located around 1,350 light-years from Earth. 

