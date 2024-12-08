5 stellar images of stars captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Dec 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured these breathtaking images of stars.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Did you know? Our space is filled with more stars than grains of sand on Earth due to their active formation and vast number.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Stars also come in different colours and sizes, Red stars are cool, whereas yellow stars are hot like the sun.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5-star images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image showcases AFGL 5180 which is a stellar nursery, giving hints to multiple star-forming regions in our solar system.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image captures a multiple-star system called XZ Tauri burping a hot bubble of gas into space.
Photo Credit: NASA
This space object is known as a protostellar object OH 339.88-1.26 located 8900 light-years from Earth in the constellation Ara.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble Space Telescope captured curved shock waves, seen within Herbig-Haro objects.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases a young stellar cluster LH63 consisting of baby stars.
